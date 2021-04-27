

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.65 billion, or $2.83 per share. This compares with $1.83 billion, or $3.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.15 billion or $3.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $5.90 billion from $6.16 billion last year.



Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.15 Bln. vs. $2.51 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.70 vs. $4.22 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.90 Bln vs. $6.16 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de