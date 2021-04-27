

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $517.1 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $288.9 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $423.5 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $423.5 Mln. vs. $319.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.53 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34



