

IDEX Corp. (IEX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $112.71 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $102.00 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $114.87 million or $1.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $652.04 million from $594.46 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $114.87 Mln. vs. $102.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.51 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q1): $652.04 Mln vs. $594.46 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 1.60 to $1.63 Full year EPS guidance: $6.05 to $6.20



