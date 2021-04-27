

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCR Corp. (NCR) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $26 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $17 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $1.54 billion from $1.50 billion last year.



NCR Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.51 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $1.54 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.



