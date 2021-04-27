

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TechnipFMC plc (FTI):



-Earnings: $0.37 billion in Q1 vs. -$3.26 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.95 in Q1 vs. -$7.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of -$14.5 million or -$0.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.07 per share -Revenue: $1.63 billion in Q1 vs. $1.58 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TECHNIPFMC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de