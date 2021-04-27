

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.3 billion, or $5.07 per share. This compares with $252 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Chubb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion or $2.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $8.66 billion from $7.97 billion last year.



The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.14 Bln. vs. $1.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.52 vs. $2.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q1): $8.66 Bln vs. $7.97 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHUBB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de