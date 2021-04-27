

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $173.31 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $78.15 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.0% to $4.80 billion from $3.81 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $173.31 Mln. vs. $78.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.28 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q1): $4.80 Bln vs. $3.81 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CH ROBINSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de