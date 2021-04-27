

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $147 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $173 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $278 million or $1.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.7% to $1.09 billion from $0.86 billion last year.



Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $278 Mln. vs. $243 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.89 vs. $1.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q1): $1.09 Bln vs. $0.86 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.80 to $6.05



