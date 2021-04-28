

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) said it increased its outlook for 2021, which now reflects top-line growth between 9.3% and 12.8%. Notably, it expects sales to accelerate during the second quarter, due largely to a short-term sales program it is offering around the world during the quarter.



The company offered a similar short-term sales program during the third quarter of 2020, which was successful and received a positive response from Associates around the world. Following the conclusion of the program, the company expects to see year-over-year sales growth, albeit at a decreased growth rate from the second quarter of this year.



The company raised its annual earnings per share to a range of $6.15 - $6.50 from the prior estimation of $6.00 - $6.45.



The company increased its annual net sales to a range of $1.24 billion - $1.28 billion from the previous outlook of $1.21 billion - $1.27 billion.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.28 per share and revenues of $1.24 billion for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



