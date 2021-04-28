

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Spanish Financial Group Banco Santander S.A. (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter attributable profit to the parent surged 385.8 percent to 1.61 billion euros from last year's 331 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.085 euro, up from 0.011 euro last year.



Profit before tax climbed 64 percent to 3.10 billion euros.



Underlying attributable profit was 2.14 billion euros, compared to last year's 377 million euros. Underlying earnings per share were 0.116 euro, compared to 0.014 euro a year ago. Underlying profit before tax was 3.81 billion euros, compared to 1.96 billion euros a year ago.



Total income for the quarter declined 3.5 percent to 11.39 billion euros from 11.81 billion euros last year. Sequentially, total income went up 4.3 percent.



In the quarter, net interest income fell 6.3 percent to 7.96 billion euros, while net operating income edged up 0.8 percent to 6.27 billion euros.



