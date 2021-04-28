

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK shop prices continued to decline in April, data from the British Retail Consortium showed on Wednesday.



The shop price index dropped 1.3 percent year-on-year in April, following a 2.4 percent decrease in March.



Both food and non-food prices declined in April. The fall in food prices was the result of fewer promotions compared to previous year.



In the months ahead retailers will have to battle the cost pressures from Brexit red-tape, rising shipping costs due to international supply issues, as well as increasing global food and oil prices, Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said.



As these costs filter through, retailers may be left with no option but to pass on some of these costs to consumers, Dickinson added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de