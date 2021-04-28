

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise Group (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK) reported that its sales rose organically by 10.5% in the first quarter of 2021. Taking account of negative currency translation effects, sales were up 3.5% to 949.6 million euros from 917.1 million euros, last year. The Group said all segments recorded strong demand and achieved high organic growth.



For the first quarter, Scent & Care generated sales of 373.2 million euros, up organically by 8.3%.



Symrise Group targets organic growth of 5 to 7% for the current fiscal year. The company's medium-term goals up until the end of 2025 remain unchanged.



