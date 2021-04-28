

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco plc (BATS.L, BTI) announced that it has delivered constant currency revenue growth of 3.3% in 2020, above its revised 1%-3% guidance range.



On a constant currency adjusted basis, profit from operations grew by 4.8%, with earnings per share up 5.5%. Operating margin grew by 100 basis points to 44.1% including the impact of currencies.



The company generated revenues of £1.4 billion, led by its reduced-risk, New Category products in 2020, representing 15% growth at constant rates compared with 2019. Further, the company noted that it is on track to meet its £5 billion New Category revenue ambition by 2025.



