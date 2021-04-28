

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) announced that it has started 2021 started 2021 well with Q1 operations in line with expectations and said its full year guidance remains unchanged, amid certain operational challenges caused by the pandemic.



Quarterly attributable gold production of 228.2 koz, was up 5.9% versus the fourth quarter, mainly due to the higher ore grade at Herradura and Saucito, partly offset by lower volumes of ore processed at Noche Buena and decreased ore throughput and lower ore grade at San Julián Veins.



Quarterly attributable gold production increased 15.9% versus the first quarter of 2020, due to an increase in volume of ore processed and higher ore grade at Herradura and, to a lesser extent, a higher ore grade at Saucito.



Quarterly attributable silver production, including Silverstream, was down 4.5% versus last year, mainly due to the lower ore grade at Saucito, mitigated by a higher ore grade at San Julián DOB and the contribution from Juanicipio.



Quarterly attributable by-product lead and zinc production increased 10.3% and 14.2% compared to the prior year period, respectively, due to higher ore grades at Saucito, partially offset by lower ore grades and recovery rates at Ciénega.



Looking ahead, the company said its 2021 guidance remains unchanged despite the continued uncertainty presented by Covid-19 in Mexico. Further, attributable silver production is expected to be in the range of 53.5 - 59.5 moz, including Silverstream, while attributable gold production is expected to be in the range of 675 - 725 koz.



