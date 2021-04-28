

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP Plc (WPP.L) reported first quarter revenue of 2.90 billion pounds, up 1.8 percent from last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue was up 6.0%. Revenue was up 6.3 percent on a like-for-like basis.



First quarter revenue less pass-through costs was down 1.4% year-on-year to 2.33 billion pounds, and up 2.9% on a constant currency basis. Like-for-like growth was 3.1%.



The Group reiterated guidance for 2021. Organic growth is projected in the range of mid-single-digits percentage. Headline operating margin is anticipated in the range of 13.5-14.0%. The Group expects Capex 450 of million pounds-500 million pounds.



