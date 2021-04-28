

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (SHECF.PK, SHECY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal year ended March 31 net income attributable to owners of parent declined 6.5 percent to 293.73 billion yen from last year's 314.03 billion yen. Earnings per share were 706.26 yen compared to 755.01 yen last year.



Operating income declined 3.4 percent from last year to 392.21 billion yen.



Net sales were 1.50 trillion yen, down 3 percent from 1.54 trillion yen a year ago.



Further, the company announced that the year-end dividend for the fiscal year is planned to be 140 yen per share, compared to previous forecast of 130 yen per share. The annual dividend will be 250 yen per share, 30 yen up from the last fiscal year.



