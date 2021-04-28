

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renishaw plc (RSW.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 106.3 million pounds for the nine months to 31 March 2021 compared to 19.7 million pounds, last year. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 84.4 million pounds from 31.8 million pounds.



For the nine months to 31 March 2021, revenue was 407.4 million pounds, an increase of 4% compared to 389.9 million pounds, previous year. Revenue in metrology business for the first nine months was 379.0 million pounds, compared to 365.9 million pounds, last year.



The Group continues to anticipate that revenue for the full year will be between 540 million pounds and 570 million pounds, and adjusted profit before tax will be between 105 million pounds and 125 million pounds.



