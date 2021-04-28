

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L, SPM) reported a 6% organic order intake growth in the period January 1 to March 31, 2021, or 8% order growth including its recent acquisition of octoScope Inc. announced on 5 March.



Further, the company noted that revenue was in line with the first quarter of fiscal 2020, and said orderbook continues to build with a book to bill ratio of 104 for the first quarter.



Eric Updyke, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We have started the year well and our orderbook continues to grow. We are winning more multi-year contracts, which improves visibility. Demand for our assurance solutions continues to strengthen as market drivers for reliable communications remain robust and the pipeline build for our Networks & Security segment is reassuring...'



