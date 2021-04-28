

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group plc (RPS.L) reported first quarter fee revenue of 117.5 million pounds, lower by 8% (at constant currency) against prior year. The Group noted that the improving trajectory in fee revenue shows a continuing sequential recovery at constant currency from the peak of the pandemic. Net bank borrowings at 2 April 2021 was 31.3 million pounds.



The Group expects the improving trajectory in fee revenue will continue into second quarter and projects margins to improve on the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RPS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de