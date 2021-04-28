

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Velvet Ice Cream is recalling various ice cream and sherbet products made on or after March 24, citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected products come under various brands such as Buehler's; Discount Drug Mart; North Star Frog Spit; Whale of a Pail; Ruggle's; Super Dip, and Velvet, among others.



They were packaged in various sizes and containers, and distributed and sold in drug stores, convenience stores and supermarkets from on or after March 24, 2021. The products were distributed to Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.



The company initiated the recall after identifying the issue in a routine testing.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, the company has not received any reports of illness or injury related to the recalled products to date.



Customers are urged to dispose the affected products or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.



In similar recalls citing the Listeria concerns, Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. and Guan's Mushroom Co. last week called back all cases of 200g/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

