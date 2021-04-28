

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK, TTDKY.PK) reported that its fiscal 2021 net income to company increased to 79.34 billion yen from 57.78 billion yen, previous year. Earnings per share was 626.78 yen compared to 456.44 yen. Net sales were 1.48 trillion yen, an increase of 8.5 percent from 1.36 trillion yen.



TDK Corp. plans to pay a year-end dividend of 90 yen per share. Combined with the interim dividend of 90 yen per share, the planned dividend per share applicable to the year will be 180 yen.



The company plans to pay an interim dividend of 95 yen per share and a year-end dividend of 95 yen per share, in fiscal 2022.



