

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Owens Corning (OC):



-Earnings: $210 million in Q1 vs. -$917 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.98 in Q1 vs. -$8.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $183 million or $1.73 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.43 per share -Revenue: $1.92 billion in Q1 vs. $1.60 billion in the same period last year.



