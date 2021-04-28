

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer prices rose in March, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index increased 0.1 percent year-on-year in March, after a 1.5 percent decline in February.



The domestic market prices declined 0.4 percent annually in March, following a 1.4 percent decrease in the previous month.



Prices for mining and quarrying grew 5.4 percent yearly in March and those of manufacturing rose 0.1 percent.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply fell 2.0 percent, while those of water supply gained 4.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.6 percent in March, after a 0.5 percent decrease in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de