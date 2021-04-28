

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen plans to make its property holdings climate-neutral by 2040, the company announced this in its 2020 Sustainability Report published today.



The company said property sector decides the success of the climate transition as it contributes one third of the country's Carbon dioxide.



Deutsche Wohnen has decided to invest more towards energy-efficient refurbishments in its buildings.



The company is planning to deploy solar cell systems and use combined heat and power (CHP) plants to achieve the goal of low-carbon generation.



Deutsche Wohnen thinks climate friendly buildings with smart applications to regulate heat can contribute to climate neutrality.



The company believes that the implement ion of all these methods will help it to reduce its current Carbon dioxide intensity of 33 kg CO2e/m2 to below 12 kg CO2e/m2 by 2040.



