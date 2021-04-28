

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $209.5 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $134.2 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $201.3 million or $2.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to $2.05 billion from $1.72 billion last year.



Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $201.3 Mln. vs. $139.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.40 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.03 -Revenue (Q1): $2.05 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.40 to $8.80



