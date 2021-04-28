

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $574.4 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $766.2 million, or $2.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $641.2 million or $1.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.8% to $1.25 billion from $1.52 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $641.2 Mln. vs. $835.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.79 vs. $2.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q1): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.



