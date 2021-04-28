

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $140 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $377 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $2.79 billion from $2.68 billion last year.



Discovery, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $140 Mln. vs. $377 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.21 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.68 Bln last year.



