

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $157 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $230 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.7% to $1.97 billion from $1.58 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance:



