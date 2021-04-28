

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ryder System Inc. (R):



-Earnings: $51.6 million in Q1 vs. -$109.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.97 in Q1 vs. -$2.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $58.2 million or $1.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.57 per share -Revenue: $2.22 billion in Q1 vs. $2.16 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.35 Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 - $5.90



