

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $673 million, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $381 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.64 billion from $2.63 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $2.54 -Revenue (Q1): $2.64 Bln vs. $2.63 Bln last year.



