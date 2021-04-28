

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) reported that its first quarter core earnings per share increased to $0.43 from $0.41, prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.42, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. First quarter GAAP net income per share was $0.87 compared to a loss of $1.42, previous year.



First quarter total investment income increased to $390 million from $369 million, prior year.



The Board of Directors has declared a second quarter dividend of $0.40 per share. The second quarter dividend is payable on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARES CAPITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de