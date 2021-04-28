

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 51938 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States on Tuesday, taking the national total to 32927091. The weekly average of daily infection is 53803.



764 new deaths were reported in the country on the same day. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 587,384, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 696.



Michigan reported the most number of deaths - 113, while Florida reported the highest number of cases - 5271 - on Tuesday.



A total of 25,521,913 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.



The United States is reporting a comparatively lower weekly average in all the three main COVID-19 metrics.



A 21 percent fall in the number of daily infections from the previous seven-day average represents a really hopeful situation in the country. The seven-day average of deaths declined by about 6 percent. The seven-day average of hospital admissions of coronavirus patients is just above 5,100, a decrease of about 9 percent from the previous seven-day period.



CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky attributed these very positive trends to 'more and more Americans rolling up their sleeves and getting vaccinated each day'.



Giving an update on his government's fight against the pandemic, President Joe Biden said that in less than 100 days of him assuming office, more than 67 percent of America's senior citizens are fully vaccinated and more than 80 percent of seniors have had at least one shot. That effort has resulted in a drop of 80 percent in deaths among American seniors, a 70 percent drop in hospitalizations, according to the President.



'Since Inauguration Day, we have given 215 million shots. And anyone 16 years of age or older is now eligible to get the vaccine,' he told reporters.



With nearly 3,300 deaths reported in 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 fatalities in India crossed the 200,000 mark. The country reported an all-time record of 360,960 new cases a day on Tuesday. It is the seventh consecutive day that daily infection cases are crossing 300,000 in India.



