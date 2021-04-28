

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While the eager wait to make the vaccine to prevent the pandemic of Covid-19 may have ended with multiple pharma-giants coming up with their vaccine, the research to find easier ways to treat Covid is taking new turns.



Albert Bourla, CEO of New York-based pharmaceutical company, Pfizer Inc, (PFE), announced on Tuesday that his company is ready to make headlines again with a pill to treat the deadly pandemic at home.



In an interview with CNBC, Bourla commented that they have begun the early-stage trials of a new treatment for the disease. The medicine, which will consist of a certain protease inhibitor that stops the supply of the Protease enzyme, stopping the virus from spreading. The same inhibitor is also used in the medication of HIV and Hepatitis B.



Pfizer, who made the first authorized Covid vaccine in collaboration with BioNTech SE (BNTX), proposes that the orally usable drug can help the patients better as it will start working immediately and patients can take it outside the hospital as well.



Pfizer shares are currently trading at to $38.83, up 1% or $0.38, on the NYSE.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de