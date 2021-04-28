

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $9.50 billion, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $4.90 billion, or $1.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 47.5% to $26.17 billion from $17.74 billion last year.



Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $9.50 Bln. vs. $4.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.30 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.37 -Revenue (Q1): $26.17 Bln vs. $17.74 Bln last year.



