

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.29 billion, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $0.57 billion, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 billion or $1.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $5.87 billion from $5.16 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.05 Bln. vs. $0.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.51 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q1): $5.87 Bln vs. $5.16 Bln last year.



