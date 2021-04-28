

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cree Inc. (CREE):



-Earnings: -$108.9 million in Q3 vs. -$60.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.59 in Q3 vs. -$0.52 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$24.7 million or -$0.22 per share for the period. -Revenue: $137.3M in Q3 vs. $113.9 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.22) - (-$0.26) Next quarter revenue guidance: $142 - $148 Mln



