

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF):



-Earnings: $0.62 billion in Q1 vs. -$1.23 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.82 in Q1 vs. -$7.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $222 million or $1.37 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.05 per share -Revenue: $2.23 billion in Q1 vs. $0.10 billion in the same period last year.



