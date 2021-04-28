

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $46.27 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $35.73 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $425.01 million from $418.10 million last year.



Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.54 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q1): $425.01 Mln vs. $418.10 Mln last year.



