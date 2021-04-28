

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $341.86 million, or $8.52 per share. This compares with $16.61 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Everest Re Group, Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $260.2 million or $6.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.4% to $2.74 billion from $1.98 billion last year.



Everest Re Group, Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $260.2 Mln. vs. $164.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.49 vs. $4.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.61 -Revenue (Q1): $2.74 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

