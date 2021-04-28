

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE):



-Earnings: -$1.20 million in Q1 vs. -$136.16 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q1 vs. -$3.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $10.82 million or $0.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.06 per share -Revenue: $627.42 million in Q1 vs. $615.11 million in the same period last year.



