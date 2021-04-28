

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $203 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $173 million, or $2.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $2.06 billion from $2.13 billion last year.



United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.45 vs. $3.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.07 -Revenue (Q1): $2.06 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9.05 - $9.45 Bln



