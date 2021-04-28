

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR):



-Earnings: -$90.4 million in Q1 vs. -$36.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.21 in Q1 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ingersoll-Rand PLC reported adjusted earnings of $191.8 million or $0.45 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.35 per share -Revenue: $1.37 billion in Q1 vs. $0.70 billion in the same period last year.



