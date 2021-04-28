

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY):



-Earnings: $1.72 billion in Q1 vs. -$3.68 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.23 in Q1 vs. -$2.57 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Annaly Capital Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $412.64 million or $0.29 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.26 per share



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de