

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $45.52 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $36.40 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $754.76 million from $734.13 million last year.



Tetra Tech Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q2): $754.76 Mln vs. $734.13 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 to $0.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $600 to $650 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TETRA TECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de