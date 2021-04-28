

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraton Corp. (KRA) released earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $33.23 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $208.09 million, or $6.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $437.27 million from $427.27 million last year.



Kraton Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q1): $437.27 Mln vs. $427.27 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KRATON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de