-Earnings: -$9.37 million in Q1 vs. -$367.50 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.09 in Q1 vs. -$3.71 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.79 million or $0.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.06 per share -Revenue: $437.55 million in Q1 vs. $536.67 million in the same period last year.



