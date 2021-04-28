

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys (AMED) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $49.87 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $31.80 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $51.14 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $537.14 million from $491.69 million last year.



Amedisys earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $51.14 Mln. vs. $34.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.54 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q1): $537.14 Mln vs. $491.69 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.85 - $7.07 Full year revenue guidance: $2.302 - $2.342 Bln



