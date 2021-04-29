

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) reported that its second-quarter net income was $41 million or $0.66 per share compared to a net loss of $582 million or $9.61 per share in the prior-year quarter which included the impact of a non-cash goodwill impairment charge.



Adjusted income from continuing operations, excluding intangibles amortization expense , was $1.05 per share, down from $1.12 in the prior-year quarter.



Sales were about $598 million, down two percent compared to the prior-year period, reflecting the combined effect of these dynamics.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.29 per share and revenues of $635.66 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



