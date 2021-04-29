

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian energy company Equinor ASA (EQNR) reported that its first-quarter IFRS net income was $1.85 billion, compared to a loss of $0.71 billion in the first quarter of 2020. The company booked capital gains of around $1.4 billion from farm downs.



IFRS net operating income was $5.22 billion, up from $0.06 billion last year, reflecting higher prices for gas and liquids, gains from transactions, and lower impairments.



Adjusted earnings after tax were $2.66 billion, up from $0.56 billion in the previous year.



The board of directors has decided a cash dividend of USD 0.15 per share for the first quarter 2021.



