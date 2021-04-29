

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - FUCHS PETROLUB SE (FUPEF.PK) reported first quarter earnings after tax of 71 million euros compared to 51 million euros, last year, up 39 percent. Earnings per ordinary share was 0.51 euros compared to 0.36 euros. EBIT was at 101 million euros, up 40%.



First quarter sales revenues were 697 million euros compared to 616 million euros, previous year, up 13 percent. The company said this was driven in particular by record sales in the region Asia-Pacific, which was boosted by strong demand from the automotive sector in China.



FUCHS increased its forecast for the financial year 2021. The company now expects sales revenues between 2.7 billion euros and 2.8 billion euros; and EBIT between 330 million euros and 340 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FUCHS PETROLUB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de